Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.39 N/A 1.59 5.62 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.