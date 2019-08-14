Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 16.62 N/A 1.59 5.62 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 10.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.