Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|11
|16.62
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 10.5% stronger performance.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
