Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|11
|14.87
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jupai Holdings Limited.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
