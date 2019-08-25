Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 14.87 N/A 1.59 5.62 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jupai Holdings Limited.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.