Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has 4.77% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. N/A 11 5.62 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.