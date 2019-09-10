Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 20.74 N/A 1.59 5.62 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.71 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 17.3%. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.73%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. was more bearish than Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.