Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 16.31 N/A 1.59 5.62 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 4.96 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus target price and a 15.04% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while FS KKR Capital Corp. has 10.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors FS KKR Capital Corp.