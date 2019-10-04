Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 1.59 5.62 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 27.59% stronger performance.