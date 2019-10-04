Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 27.59% stronger performance.
