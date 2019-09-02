Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s results

Since Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 21.24 N/A 1.59 5.62 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 0.46% respectively. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.73%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.