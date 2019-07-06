Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)’s results

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.37 N/A 2.73 3.85 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.07 N/A 0.02 103.75

Table 1 demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 21% respectively. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 14.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.