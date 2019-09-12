Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s results

Since Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|10
|21.09
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|47.24
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 25.75%. Insiders owned 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has 5.22% stronger performance.
Summary
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
