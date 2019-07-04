Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.97 N/A 2.73 3.85 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.41 N/A 0.44 31.92

Demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 9.24% respectively. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.