Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.03 N/A 1.59 5.62 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.65 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.