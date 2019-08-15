Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)’s results

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|11
|16.47
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and 23135’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and 23135 are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 44.99% respectively. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.73%. Competitively, 2.95% are 23135’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors 23135.
