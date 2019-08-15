Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)’s results

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 16.47 N/A 1.59 5.62 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and 23135’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and 23135 are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 44.99% respectively. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.73%. Competitively, 2.95% are 23135’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors 23135.