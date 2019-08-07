Reviewing FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)’s and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s results

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. 42 2.15 N/A 2.33 18.86 PG&E Corporation 19 0.60 N/A -13.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FirstEnergy Corp. and PG&E Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FirstEnergy Corp. and PG&E Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 3.5% 0.6% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy Corp. is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.27 beta. PG&E Corporation’s 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FirstEnergy Corp. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, PG&E Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. PG&E Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FirstEnergy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for FirstEnergy Corp. and PG&E Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 PG&E Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

FirstEnergy Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.86% and an $45.25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, PG&E Corporation’s consensus price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 29.96%. The results provided earlier shows that PG&E Corporation appears more favorable than FirstEnergy Corp., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.1% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares and 90.1% of PG&E Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.3% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.21% are PG&E Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1% PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp. had bullish trend while PG&E Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors FirstEnergy Corp. beats PG&E Corporation.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.