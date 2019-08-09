Reviewing FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)’s and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s results

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. 42 2.15 N/A 2.33 18.86 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 41 1.71 N/A 1.81 24.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FirstEnergy Corp. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. FirstEnergy Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 3.5% 0.6% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

FirstEnergy Corp.’s current beta is 0.27 and it happens to be 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 0.23 beta which makes it 77.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given FirstEnergy Corp. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

FirstEnergy Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.26% and an $45.25 consensus target price. Competitively Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential downside of -26.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that FirstEnergy Corp. looks more robust than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FirstEnergy Corp. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.1% and 54.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of FirstEnergy Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp. has weaker performance than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors FirstEnergy Corp. beats Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.