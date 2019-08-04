Reviewing FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)’s and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s results

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. 42 2.14 N/A 2.33 18.86 Entergy Corporation 96 1.95 N/A 5.22 20.25

Table 1 demonstrates FirstEnergy Corp. and Entergy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Entergy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FirstEnergy Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FirstEnergy Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Entergy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 3.5% 0.6% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Risk and Volatility

FirstEnergy Corp. has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Entergy Corporation has a 0.33 beta which is 67.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FirstEnergy Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Entergy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Entergy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FirstEnergy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FirstEnergy Corp. and Entergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 2.26% for FirstEnergy Corp. with average target price of $45.25. Competitively the average target price of Entergy Corporation is $106, which is potential -0.67% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that FirstEnergy Corp. seems more appealing than Entergy Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FirstEnergy Corp. and Entergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.1% and 90.6% respectively. About 0.3% of FirstEnergy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Entergy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp. was less bullish than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats FirstEnergy Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.