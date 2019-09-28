Reviewing FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)’s and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s results

As Electric Utilities companies, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. 46 -2.98 530.16M 2.33 18.86 Consolidated Edison Inc. 90 6.31 331.55M 4.36 19.51

Demonstrates FirstEnergy Corp. and Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Consolidated Edison Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. FirstEnergy Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Consolidated Edison Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 1,142,586,206.90% 3.5% 0.6% Consolidated Edison Inc. 369,415,041.78% 8.4% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Competitively, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FirstEnergy Corp. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Consolidated Edison Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for FirstEnergy Corp. and Consolidated Edison Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Consolidated Edison Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

FirstEnergy Corp.’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential downside is -5.02%. Competitively the consensus price target of Consolidated Edison Inc. is $90.5, which is potential -4.35% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Consolidated Edison Inc. seems more appealing than FirstEnergy Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FirstEnergy Corp. and Consolidated Edison Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.1% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of FirstEnergy Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1% Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp. has stronger performance than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Consolidated Edison Inc. beats FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.