Reviewing FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)’s and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)’s results

As Electric Utilities companies, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. 41 2.13 N/A 1.95 21.45 Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.26 N/A 0.06 266.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FirstEnergy Corp. and Clearway Energy Inc. Clearway Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FirstEnergy Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy Corp.’s current beta is 0.29 and it happens to be 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Clearway Energy Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

FirstEnergy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Clearway Energy Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. FirstEnergy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearway Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for FirstEnergy Corp. and Clearway Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of FirstEnergy Corp. is $45.25, with potential upside of 2.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FirstEnergy Corp. and Clearway Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 92.7%. 0.3% are FirstEnergy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Clearway Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 0.94% 1.33% 5.87% 10.08% 23.94% 11.4% Clearway Energy Inc. -0.8% -3.18% 15.92% -23.9% -15.07% -11.76%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp. had bullish trend while Clearway Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FirstEnergy Corp. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Clearway Energy Inc.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.