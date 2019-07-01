Reviewing FirstCash Inc. (FCFS)’s and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 88 2.42 N/A 3.46 27.44 OneMain Holdings Inc. 31 1.96 N/A 3.49 9.26

Table 1 highlights FirstCash Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OneMain Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstCash Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. FirstCash Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 7.2% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

FirstCash Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. OneMain Holdings Inc. has a 2.48 beta and it is 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for FirstCash Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -5.86% for FirstCash Inc. with consensus target price of $95. On the other hand, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 26.03% and its consensus target price is $43. The information presented earlier suggests that OneMain Holdings Inc. looks more robust than FirstCash Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of FirstCash Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.9% of OneMain Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. FirstCash Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -2.53% 5.88% 10.7% 14.48% 6.73% 31.36% OneMain Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.09% -4.52% 8.28% -4.01% 33.02%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. was less bullish than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

FirstCash Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors OneMain Holdings Inc.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.