Reviewing FirstCash Inc. (FCFS)’s and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s results

FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 88 2.43 N/A 3.46 27.44 Nicholas Financial Inc. 10 1.95 N/A 0.19 46.52

In table 1 we can see FirstCash Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nicholas Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstCash Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. FirstCash Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nicholas Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 7.2% Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that FirstCash Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nicholas Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FirstCash Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 64.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of FirstCash Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Nicholas Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -2.53% 5.88% 10.7% 14.48% 6.73% 31.36% Nicholas Financial Inc. -4.4% -7.84% -18.69% -26.33% -0.11% -16.35%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. has 31.36% stronger performance while Nicholas Financial Inc. has -16.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors FirstCash Inc. beats Nicholas Financial Inc.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.