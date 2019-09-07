Reviewing First United Corporation (FUNC)’s and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)’s results

First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 19 2.72 N/A 1.60 13.33 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.18 N/A 2.32 16.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First United Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. First United Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that First United Corporation is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for First United Corporation and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First United Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is $37, which is potential 3.90% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.2% of First United Corporation shares and 71.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.7% of First United Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71%

For the past year First United Corporation has weaker performance than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation beats First United Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.