Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)’s results

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 21 12.70 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares and 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.