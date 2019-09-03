Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.90 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 20.88%. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 3 factors.