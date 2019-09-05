Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.79
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 0%. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
