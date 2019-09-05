Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.79 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 0%. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.