Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.77 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 highlights First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.