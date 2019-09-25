Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.77
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 highlights First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
