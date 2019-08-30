Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.63 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares and 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.