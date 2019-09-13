Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)’s results

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 13.42 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.