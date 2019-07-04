Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.72
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 58.08% respectively. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
