Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)’s results

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.72 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 58.08% respectively. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust