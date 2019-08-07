Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 143 3.41 N/A 14.34 9.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has 6.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.