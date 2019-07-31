Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s results

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.83 N/A 1.20 34.06

Table 1 highlights First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Ratings

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 10.62% and its consensus target price is $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 63.9% respectively. Insiders held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.