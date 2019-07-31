Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.58 N/A 0.33 38.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.