Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.58
|N/A
|0.33
|38.71
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
