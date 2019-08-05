Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s results

We are comparing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.19 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 65.6% respectively. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was less bullish than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.