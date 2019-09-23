Reviewing First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s results

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.49 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Ameriprise Financial Inc. has an average price target of $166.8, with potential upside of 13.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares and 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. Insiders held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.