Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.50 N/A 2.46 5.71

Demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 70.31% respectively. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.