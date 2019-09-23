Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.50
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
Demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 70.31% respectively. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
