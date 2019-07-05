Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.06
|N/A
|0.02
|468.42
Table 1 highlights First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 26.94% respectively. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.34%
|1.37%
|2.53%
|6.84%
|1.83%
|6.59%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
Summary
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.