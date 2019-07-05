Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.06 N/A 0.02 468.42

Table 1 highlights First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 26.94% respectively. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.