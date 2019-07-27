Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.32 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 4.1% respectively. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund