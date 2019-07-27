Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.32
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 4.1% respectively. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.45%
|2.97%
|5.03%
|15.93%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
