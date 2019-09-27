Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

We are comparing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund
Summary
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
