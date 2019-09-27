Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

We are comparing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.