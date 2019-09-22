Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders are 6.68%. Competitively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.