Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders are 6.68%. Competitively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.