Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.58
|1.78
|2.60
The potential upside of the peers is 186.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s rivals.
Dividends
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
