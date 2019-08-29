Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 29.29% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s rivals.

Dividends

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s rivals beat First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.