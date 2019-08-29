Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 29.29% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The potential upside of the peers is 144.28%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s rivals.
Dividends
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s rivals beat First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
