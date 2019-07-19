Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)’s results

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.14 N/A 0.02 103.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.