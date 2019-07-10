Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.49 N/A 0.36 39.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 6.68% respectively. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders are 6.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.