Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.49
|N/A
|0.36
|39.81
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 6.68% respectively. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders are 6.68%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-1.31%
|-1.39%
|3.54%
|7.74%
|8.54%
|9.79%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
