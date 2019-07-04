Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

As Asset Management companies, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|23
|5.16
|N/A
|0.27
|95.63
Table 1 highlights First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ares Management Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ares Management Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential downside is -6.52%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ares Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.29% and 65.7%. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
|Ares Management Corporation
|2.38%
|8.4%
|18.71%
|16.67%
|14.5%
|45.22%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
