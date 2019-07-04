Reviewing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

As Asset Management companies, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 23 5.16 N/A 0.27 95.63

Table 1 highlights First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ares Management Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential downside is -6.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ares Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.29% and 65.7%. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.