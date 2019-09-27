Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s results

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.86 25.28 RENN Fund Inc. 2 0.00 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RENN Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is currently more expensive than RENN Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and RENN Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 13.61%. 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats RENN Fund Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.