Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|27.69
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 40.23%. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
