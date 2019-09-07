Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.69 N/A 0.86 25.28 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 40.23%. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.