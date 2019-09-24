Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s results

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 29.03 N/A 0.86 25.28 Evercore Inc. 87 1.60 N/A 8.17 10.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Evercore Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Evercore Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Evercore Inc. is $89, which is potential 5.68% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 94.7% respectively. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.