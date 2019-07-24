Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 41.42 N/A 0.86 25.77 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 51.35% respectively. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.