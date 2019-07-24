Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|41.42
|N/A
|0.86
|25.77
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 51.35% respectively. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|1.6%
|-1.9%
|9.77%
|11.7%
|-3.14%
|18.8%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
