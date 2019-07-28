Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

Both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 39.89 N/A 0.86 25.77 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders are 10.09%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.