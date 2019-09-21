Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.63 N/A 0.86 25.28 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.66 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 9.24% respectively. 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II on 6 of the 7 factors.