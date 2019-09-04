Reviewing First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.92 N/A 0.86 25.28 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.43 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 highlights First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 30.5%. Insiders held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 6 of the 9 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.